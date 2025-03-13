Reminder - Hess Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/17/25, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/31/25. As a percentage of HES's recent stock price of $143.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HES's low point in its 52 week range is $123.79 per share, with $163.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.91.

In Thursday trading, Hess Corp shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

