Reminder - Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/12/25, Hercules Technology Growth Capital (Symbol: HTGC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 8/19/25. As a percentage of HTGC's recent stock price of $19.32, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when HTGC shares open for trading on 8/12/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTGC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.65 per share, with $22.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.37.

In Friday trading, Hercules Technology Growth Capital shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

