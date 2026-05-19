Reminder - Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/21/26, Hennessy Advisors Inc (Symbol: HNNA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 6/4/26. As a percentage of HNNA's recent stock price of $10.16, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of Hennessy Advisors Inc to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when HNNA shares open for trading on 5/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HNNA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNNA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.90 per share, with $13.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.16.

In Tuesday trading, Hennessy Advisors Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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