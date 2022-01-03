Reminder - HEICO (HEI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/5/22, HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.09, payable on 1/20/22. As a percentage of HEI's recent stock price of $144.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HEI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEI's low point in its 52 week range is $115.57 per share, with $151.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.62.

In Monday trading, HEICO Corp shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

