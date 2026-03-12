Reminder: Hecla Mining's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/16/26, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.875, payable on 4/1/26. As a percentage of HL.PRB's recent share price of $72.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of HL.PRB to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when HL.PRB shares open for trading on 3/16/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.80%, which compares to an average yield of 4.27% in the "Metals & Mining" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:

Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.875 on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL) makes up 8.86% of the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) which is trading lower by about 2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding HL).

In Thursday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are down about 2.2%.

