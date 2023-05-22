Reminder - H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/23, H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.275, payable on 6/9/23. As a percentage of HEES's recent stock price of $37.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when HEES shares open for trading on 5/24/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HEES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEES's low point in its 52 week range is $26.12 per share, with $56.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.81.

In Monday trading, H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

