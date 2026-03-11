Reminder - Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/13/26, Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.95, payable on 3/27/26. As a percentage of THG's recent stock price of $173.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when THG shares open for trading on 3/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from THG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of THG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THG's low point in its 52 week range is $147.76 per share, with $188.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.07.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, THG makes up 8.41% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding THG).

In Wednesday trading, Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

