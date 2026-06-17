Reminder - Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HLNE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HLNE's low point in its 52 week range is $75.93 per share, with $161.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.86.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HLNE makes up 3.07% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (Symbol: GPZ) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HLNE).
In Wednesday trading, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.
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Further HLNE Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.