Reminder - Greif (GEF) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 1/1/23. As a percentage of GEF's recent stock price of $69.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Greif Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when GEF shares open for trading on 12/15/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GEF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GEF's low point in its 52 week range is $53.65 per share, with $74.2239 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.65.
In Tuesday trading, Greif Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.
