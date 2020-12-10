Reminder - Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.075, payable on 1/5/21. As a percentage of GPK's recent stock price of $16.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GPK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPK's low point in its 52 week range is $10.405 per share, with $16.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.31.

In Thursday trading, Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

