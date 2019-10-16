Reminder - Graco (GGG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/18/19, Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 11/6/19. As a percentage of GGG's recent stock price of $45.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GGG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGG's low point in its 52 week range is $37.36 per share, with $53.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.42.

In Wednesday trading, Graco Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.