Reminder - Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/18/26, Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 4/1/26. As a percentage of GDEN's recent stock price of $27.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Golden Entertainment Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when GDEN shares open for trading on 3/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GDEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDEN's low point in its 52 week range is $19.57 per share, with $32.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.92.

In Tuesday trading, Golden Entertainment Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.