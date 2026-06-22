Reminder - GlobalFoundries (GFS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/24/26, GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 7/14/26. As a percentage of GFS's recent stock price of $89.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.51 per share, with $92.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GFS makes up 2.25% of the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (Symbol: QQQJ) which is trading higher by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GFS).

In Monday trading, GlobalFoundries Inc shares are currently up about 4.8% on the day.

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Further GFS Research:

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