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Reminder - GlobalFoundries (GFS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

June 22, 2026 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/24/26, GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 7/14/26. As a percentage of GFS's recent stock price of $89.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: GlobalFoundries Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GFS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.51 per share, with $92.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GFS makes up 2.25% of the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (Symbol: QQQJ) which is trading higher by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GFS).

In Monday trading, GlobalFoundries Inc shares are currently up about 4.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further GFS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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