Reminder - GlobalFoundries (GFS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the chart above, GFS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.51 per share, with $92.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.25.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GFS makes up 2.25% of the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (Symbol: QQQJ) which is trading higher by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GFS).
In Monday trading, GlobalFoundries Inc shares are currently up about 4.8% on the day.
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Further GFS Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.