Reminder - Global Ship Lease Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/2/22. As a percentage of GSL's recent stock price of $17.55, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. to trade 2.14% lower — all else being equal — when GSL shares open for trading on 11/21/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GSL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GSL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.62 per share, with $30.021 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.70.
In Thursday trading, Global Ship Lease, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.
