Reminder: Gladstone Land's Series C Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND) makes up 1.87% of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding LAND).
In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are up about 1.1%.
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