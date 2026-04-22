Reminder: Gladstone Land's Series C Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 4/24/26, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of LANDP's recent share price of $20.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of LANDP to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when LANDP shares open for trading on 4/24/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.44%, which compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of LANDP shares, versus LAND:

Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND) makes up 1.87% of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding LAND).

In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are up about 1.1%.

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