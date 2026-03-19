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Reminder: Gladstone Land's Series C Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

March 19, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/23/26, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of LANDP's recent share price of $19.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of LANDP to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when LANDP shares open for trading on 3/23/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.51%, which compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LANDP shares, versus LAND:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

LANDP+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND) makes up 2.71% of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) which is trading lower by about 1.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding LAND).

In Thursday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are down about 3.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 The Online Investor
 CHRS Average Annual Return
 Preferred Stock Alerts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
The Online Investor-> CHRS Average Annual Return-> Preferred Stock Alerts-> More articles by this source->

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LANDP
LAND

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