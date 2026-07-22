Reminder: Gladstone Commercial's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 7/24/26, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $20.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 7/24/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.31%, which compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gladstone Commercial Corp (Symbol: GOOD) makes up 4.51% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding GOOD).

In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are off about 1.2%.

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Further GOODO Research:

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