Reminder: Gladstone Commercial's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gladstone Commercial Corp (Symbol: GOOD) makes up 4.51% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding GOOD).
In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are off about 1.2%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further GOODO Research:
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- Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components
- Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed
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