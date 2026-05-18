Reminder: Gladstone Commercial's Series B Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gladstone Commercial Corp (Symbol: GOOD) makes up 4.02% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GOOD).
In Monday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are up about 1.2%.
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