Reminder - Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/24/26, Gladstone Commercial Corp (Symbol: GOOD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.10, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of GOOD's recent stock price of $13.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Gladstone Commercial Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when GOOD shares open for trading on 7/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GOOD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOOD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.33 per share, with $13.838 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.06.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GOOD makes up 4.53% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding GOOD).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to GOOD — find out what they are ».

Gladstone Commercial Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further GOOD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.