Reminder - Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/24/26, Gladstone Capital Corporation (Symbol: GLAD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.15, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of GLAD's recent stock price of $19.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when GLAD shares open for trading on 7/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLAD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLAD's low point in its 52 week range is $16.54 per share, with $29.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.32.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GLAD makes up 1.30% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding GLAD).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to GLAD, which trades under the symbol GLADP — more info ».

Gladstone Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further GLAD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.