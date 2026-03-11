Reminder: George Weston's Preferred Shares Series IV Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

As of last close, WN.PRD was trading at a 6.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRD shares, versus WN:
Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV:
In Wednesday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are off about 1%.
