Reminder - Genesis Energy (GEL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/22, Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 8/12/22. As a percentage of GEL's recent stock price of $8.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.76%, so look for shares of Genesis Energy L.P. to trade 1.76% lower — all else being equal — when GEL shares open for trading on 7/28/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GEL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.49 per share, with $13.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.52.

In Tuesday trading, Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.

