Reminder - General American Investors (GAM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/23, General American Investors Inc (Symbol: GAM) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $2.65, payable on 12/28/23. As a percentage of GAM's recent stock price of $42.29, this dividend works out to approximately 6.27%, so look for shares of General American Investors Inc to trade 6.27% lower — all else being equal — when GAM shares open for trading on 11/10/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GAM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GAM's low point in its 52 week range is $35.365 per share, with $43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.29.
In Wednesday trading, General American Investors Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
