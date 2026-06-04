Reminder - Gcm Grosvenor (GCMG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Gcm Grosvenor Inc - Class A (Symbol: GCMG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of GCMG's recent stock price of $10.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of Gcm Grosvenor Inc - Class A to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when GCMG shares open for trading on 6/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GCMG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCMG's low point in its 52 week range is $9.30 per share, with $13.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.33.

In Thursday trading, Gcm Grosvenor Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

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Further GCMG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.