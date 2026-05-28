Reminder - Garrett Motion (GTX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GTX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GTX's low point in its 52 week range is $9.57 per share, with $34.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.31.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GTX makes up 4.29% of the Clough Hedged Equity ETF (Symbol: CBLS) which is trading lower by about 1.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding GTX).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to GTX, which trades under the symbol GTXAP — more info ».
In Thursday trading, Garrett Motion Inc shares are currently off about 1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further GTX Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.