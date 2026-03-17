Reminder: Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock :
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In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are trading flat.
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