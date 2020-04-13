Reminder - Fuller (FUL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/15/20, Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1625, payable on 4/30/20. As a percentage of FUL's recent stock price of $31.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Fuller Company to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when FUL shares open for trading on 4/15/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FUL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $23.68 per share, with $52.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.77.

In Monday trading, Fuller Company shares are currently off about 2.4% on the day.

