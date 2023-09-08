Reminder - FS KKR Capital (FSK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/23, FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.64, payable on 10/3/23. As a percentage of FSK's recent stock price of $20.37, this dividend works out to approximately 3.14%, so look for shares of FS KKR Capital Corp to trade 3.14% lower — all else being equal — when FSK shares open for trading on 9/12/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FSK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FSK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.70 per share, with $21.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.42.
In Friday trading, FS KKR Capital Corp shares are currently trading flat on the day.
