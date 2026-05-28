Reminder - FNB Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FNB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNB's low point in its 52 week range is $13.44 per share, with $19.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.41.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FNB makes up 2.25% of the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (Symbol: AIRR) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding FNB).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to FNB, which trades under the symbol FNB.PRE — more info ».
In Thursday trading, FNB Corp shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further FNB Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.