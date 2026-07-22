Reminder - Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/24/26, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated (Symbol: FFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1025, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of FFC's recent stock price of $16.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when FFC shares open for trading on 7/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.98 per share, with $16.9999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.25.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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Further FFC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.