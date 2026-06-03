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Reminder - Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

June 03, 2026 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/26, Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 6/17/26. As a percentage of FLG's recent stock price of $14.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

FLG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FLG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Flagstar Bank, National Association 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FLG's low point in its 52 week range is $10.38 per share, with $14.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.00.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FLG makes up 1.59% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FLG).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to FLG — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Flagstar Bank, National Association shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further FLG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLG-> FLG market cap history-> Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> More articles by this source->

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