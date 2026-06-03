Reminder - Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 6/17/26. As a percentage of FLG's recent stock price of $14.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FLG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLG's low point in its 52 week range is $10.38 per share, with $14.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.00.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FLG makes up 1.59% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FLG).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to FLG — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Flagstar Bank, National Association shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further FLG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.