Reminder - First Republic Bank (FRC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/21, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 2/11/21. As a percentage of FRC's recent stock price of $154.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.06 per share, with $166.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.79.

In Monday trading, First Republic Bank shares are currently off about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.