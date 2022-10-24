Reminder - First Republic Bank (FRC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/26/22, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 11/10/22. As a percentage of FRC's recent stock price of $112.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRC's low point in its 52 week range is $109.39 per share, with $222.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.59.

In Monday trading, First Republic Bank shares are currently trading flat on the day.

