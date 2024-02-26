Reminder - First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/28/24, First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.64, payable on 3/15/24. As a percentage of FCNCB's recent stock price of $1315.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FCNCB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCNCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCNCB's low point in its 52 week range is $475 per share, with $1365.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1315.00.

In Monday trading, First Citizens Bancshares shares are currently trading flat on the day.

