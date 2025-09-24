Reminder: Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for FITBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred:
In Wednesday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITBP) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FITB) are off about 0.2%.
