Reminder: Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/26/25, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITBP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 9/30/25. As a percentage of FITBP's recent share price of $24.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of FITBP to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when FITBP shares open for trading on 9/26/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.06%, which compares to an average yield of 6.44% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of FITBP shares, versus FITB:

Below is a dividend history chart for FITBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred:

In Wednesday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITBP) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FITB) are off about 0.2%.

