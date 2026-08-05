Reminder - Federated Hermes (FHI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/26, Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.38, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of FHI's recent stock price of $65.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Federated Hermes Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when FHI shares open for trading on 8/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FHI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHI's low point in its 52 week range is $46.6601 per share, with $67.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.59.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FHI makes up 2.37% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF (Symbol: PFI) which is trading up by about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FHI).

In Wednesday trading, Federated Hermes Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further FHI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.