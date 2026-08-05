Reminder - Federated Hermes (FHI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FHI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FHI's low point in its 52 week range is $46.6601 per share, with $67.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.59.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FHI makes up 2.37% of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF (Symbol: PFI) which is trading up by about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FHI).
In Wednesday trading, Federated Hermes Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.
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Further FHI Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.