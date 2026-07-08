Reminder - Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/10/26, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (Symbol: FMAO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 7/20/26. As a percentage of FMAO's recent stock price of $30.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when FMAO shares open for trading on 7/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FMAO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMAO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMAO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.77 per share, with $31.9999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.73.

In Wednesday trading, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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Further FMAO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.