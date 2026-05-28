Reminder - FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.16, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of FDS's recent stock price of $234.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FDS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDS's low point in its 52 week range is $185 per share, with $465.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $239.67.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FDS makes up 3.46% of the Baron First Principles ETF (Symbol: RONB) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding FDS).

In Thursday trading, FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

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Further FDS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.