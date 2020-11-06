Reminder - Exxon Mobil (XOM) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/20, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.87, payable on 12/10/20. As a percentage of XOM's recent stock price of $33.37, this dividend works out to approximately 2.61%, so look for shares of Exxon Mobil Corp to trade 2.61% lower — all else being equal — when XOM shares open for trading on 11/10/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from XOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.11 per share, with $73.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.45.

In Friday trading, Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

