Reminder - Exponent (EXPO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/3/20, Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 12/18/20. As a percentage of EXPO's recent stock price of $83.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EXPO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPO's low point in its 52 week range is $58.03 per share, with $85.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.94.

In Tuesday trading, Exponent Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

