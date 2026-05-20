Reminder - eXp World Holdings (AGNT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: AGNT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 6/5/26. As a percentage of AGNT's recent stock price of $4.65, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of eXp World Holdings Inc to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when AGNT shares open for trading on 5/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AGNT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGNT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.58 per share, with $12.2261 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.72.

In Wednesday trading, eXp World Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.