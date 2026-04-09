Reminder - ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) we cover at ETF Channel , on 4/13/26, ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (Symbol: BDCZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4526, payable on 4/21/26. As a percentage of BDCZ's recent stock price of $15.18, this dividend works out to approximately 2.98%, so look for shares of the ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN to trade 2.98% lower — all else being equal — when BDCZ shares open for trading on 4/13/26.

Looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BDCZ is likely to continue at or around this level, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BDCZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDCZ's low point in its 52 week range is $14.14 per share, with $19.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.17.

In Thursday trading, ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.