Reminder - ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BDCZ is likely to continue at or around this level, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BDCZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BDCZ's low point in its 52 week range is $14.14 per share, with $19.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.17.
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In Thursday trading, ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.
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WNDY shares outstanding history
Introduction to BDCs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.