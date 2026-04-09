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BDCZ

Reminder - ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

April 09, 2026 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) we cover at ETF Channel, on 4/13/26, ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (Symbol: BDCZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4526, payable on 4/21/26. As a percentage of BDCZ's recent stock price of $15.18, this dividend works out to approximately 2.98%, so look for shares of the ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN to trade 2.98% lower — all else being equal — when BDCZ shares open for trading on 4/13/26.

BDCZ+Dividend+History+Chart

Looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BDCZ is likely to continue at or around this level, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BDCZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BDCZ's low point in its 52 week range is $14.14 per share, with $19.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.17.

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In Thursday trading, ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

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Also see:
 Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
 WNDY shares outstanding history
 Introduction to BDCs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> WNDY shares outstanding history-> Introduction to BDCs-> More articles by this source->

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