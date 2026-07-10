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Reminder - ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

July 10, 2026 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) we cover at ETF Channel, on 7/14/26, ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (Symbol: MLPB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4437, payable on 7/22/26. As a percentage of MLPB's recent stock price of $29.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of the ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when MLPB shares open for trading on 7/14/26.

MLPB+Dividend+History+Chart

Looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MLPB is likely to continue at or around this level, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MLPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MLPB's low point in its 52 week range is $23.38 per share, with $30.781 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.48.

In Friday trading, ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further MLPB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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