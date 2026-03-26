Reminder - Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5425, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of ELS's recent stock price of $62.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when ELS shares open for trading on 3/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ELS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.15 per share, with $69.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.34.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ELS makes up 9.68% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOR) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding ELS).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to ELS — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.