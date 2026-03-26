Reminder - Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ELS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ELS's low point in its 52 week range is $58.15 per share, with $69.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.34.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ELS makes up 9.68% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOR) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding ELS).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to ELS — find out what they are ».
In Thursday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AERT
Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.