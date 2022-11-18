Reminder - Equifax (EFX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.39, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of EFX's recent stock price of $201.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EFX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFX's low point in its 52 week range is $145.98 per share, with $300.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.97.

In Friday trading, Equifax Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

