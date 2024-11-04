Reminder - EQT Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/6/24, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1575, payable on 12/2/24. As a percentage of EQT's recent stock price of $35.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EQT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQT's low point in its 52 week range is $30.02 per share, with $44.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.82.

In Monday trading, EQT Corp shares are currently down about 2.5% on the day.

