Reminder - EQT Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/23, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 3/1/23. As a percentage of EQT's recent stock price of $30.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EQT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.32 per share, with $51.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.51.

In Wednesday trading, EQT Corp shares are currently down about 2.5% on the day.

