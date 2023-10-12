Reminder - EOG Resources Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/16/23, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.825, payable on 10/31/23. As a percentage of EOG's recent stock price of $128.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of EOG Resources, Inc. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when EOG shares open for trading on 10/16/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EOG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EOG's low point in its 52 week range is $99.05 per share, with $150.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.49.
In Thursday trading, EOG Resources, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.
