Reminder - Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/23, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.49, payable on 5/12/23. As a percentage of EPD's recent stock price of $26.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when EPD shares open for trading on 4/27/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EPD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EPD's low point in its 52 week range is $22.90 per share, with $28.6499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.82.
In Tuesday trading, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently trading flat on the day.
