Reminder - EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/27/22, EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1125, payable on 11/14/22. As a percentage of ENLC's recent stock price of $10.93, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of EnLink Midstream LLC to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when ENLC shares open for trading on 10/27/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENLC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENLC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.88 per share, with $11.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.97.

In Tuesday trading, EnLink Midstream LLC shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

